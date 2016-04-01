By Steve McCormick

Updated April 01, 2016 .

Car:

Number 48 Chevrolet

Team:

Hendrick Motorsports

Sponsor:

Lowe's Home Improvement

Birthdate:

September 17, 1975

Rookie Season:

Started three races in 2001. 2002 was his official rookie season which featured three wins (California, Dover, Dover) and five poles. Jimmie finished fifth in the points and still lost Rookie of the Year honors to Ryan Newman.

Career Highlights:

2002 First rookie in history to lead the point standings.

2003 Finished second in points behind Matt Kenseth.

2004 Finished second in points behind Kurt Busch.

2006 NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Champion

2007 NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Champion

2008 NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion

2009 NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion (First Driver to ever win four Championships in a row)

2010 NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion (First Driver to ever win five Championships in a row)

2013 NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion

Student Surpassed The Teacher:

Johnson began his rookie season with a bang starting the Daytona 500 on the pole. He hasn't looked back since.

His team is partially owned by Jeff Gordon who took Jimmie under his wing to help teach him the ropes of racing in NASCAR's premier division. In 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013, Jimmie out-shined his mentor by posting more wins and running higher in the Sprint Cup point standings.

Most notably, Johnson defeated Gordon head-to-head in the 2007 Chase for the Championship to establish his superiority at Hendrick Motorsports.

Johnson has proven that he has what it takes to dominate the sport. The only remaining question is how many more NASCAR Sprint Cup series championships can he win?

