By Steve McCormick

More than sixteen years ago I posted my first article to this website recapping the 1997 Busch Clash and previewing the 1997 Daytona 500.

At that time Jimmie Johnson hadn't yet made his first NASCAR start. 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski was thirteen years old and rookie Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was only nine.

Because of my work on this site I have been fortunate have the opportunity to meet many NASCAR fans, press and drivers who love this sport as much as I do. Without a doubt my interaction with all of you has been my favorite part of this journey. NASCAR surrounds itself with some of the nicest people you will ever meet.

I have enjoyed the many fan letters I have received when visitors to the site have agreed with something I've written. I have enjoyed even more the mound of hate mail that pours in when readers disagree with me. You all have kept me on my toes via email and with your comments in the blog and I thank you for all of the fun we have had along the way.

When I started writing for About.com I never imagined that this adventure would last for sixteen years but now my time is finally up. I get to enjoy the races without worrying about deadlines and word counts.

Now I can go back to being purely what I always have been, a NASCAR fan.