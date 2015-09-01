Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, celebrates with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Windows 10 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 2, 2015 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Tim Bradbury | Getty Images

By Matt Weaver

Updated September 01, 2015 .

Leaders Joey Logano and Kyle Busch were supposed to be conserving fuel to the finish on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway but instead ran their tanks dry inside of five laps to go.

Their misfortune allowed Matt Kenseth to swoop in and win just his second race of the season -- and perhaps the most unlikely of his decorated career.

The details from a wild Windows 10 400 can found below.

How it happened: For a brief moment, it looked as if the incredible string of success by Kyle Busch would continue for at least one more week.

And just like that, fortune changed.

As it often is, the Sprint Cup event at Pocono Raceway turned into a fuel mileage affair during the final green flag run. Joey Logano looked like he was set to cruise to an easy victory but then came up empty with three laps to go.

This gave Busch the lead for a lap, leading many to believe he was going to win his fourth straight race and five out of six, but he also ran out of fuel -- having pit at the same time Logano had.

While the leaders, including Martin Truex Jr. ran themselves out of gas, Kenseth had been saving from the start of the final restart and had enough gas to execute a burnout and drive to Victory Lane.

The bad luck served as a double whammy of sorts for Busch as it both cost him a win and the chance to officially take a spot on the Chase Grid as “Rowdy” had cracked the top-30 of the championship standings at the time he was running second.

Due to running out of gas, Busch was forced to finish as the final driver on the lead lap, 20th and still outside of the top-30. On the other hand, Busch did gain on the position and sits 31st in the standings and only 13 points out of the position with five races remaining to get the job done.

Brad Keselowski also ran out of fuel on the final lap but coasted across the finish line to finish second over Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Greg Biffle, Jimmie Johnson, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards.

Joe Gibbs Racing has also won five out of the last six races -- with a Dale Earnhardt victory at Daytona in July representing their only blemish.

What it means: The dramatic finish to Pocono sets up a frantic five race dash to decide who makes the Field of 16 once the Chase for the Championship begins next month at Chicagoland Speedway. The final five races of the regular season are amongst the most exciting in the sport and includes a road course (Watkins Glen), two short tracks (Bristol and Richmond) and two races with polarizing new competition packages in Michigan and Darlington.

Those with wins can use the time to prepare for the Chase while those who have been shut out either need to score enough points or find any possible way to find Victory Lane.

Kahne Crash sheds light on pit road problem: Three cars spun off Turn 3 at the Tricky Triangle over the weekend and hit the inside retaining wall. The most notable of those crashes occured during the race itself when Kasey Kahne lost control of his car and drilled the No. 47 team's pit stall, sending debris flying into the pit area.

During a season in which NASCAR and its partner tracks have tried so hard to shore up any weaknesses it its safety precautions, Pocono has presented them yet another challenge.

With the longest front straight in NASCAR, Pocono may have to look at extending the outside pit road wall prior to the Sprint Cup Series returning next summer to help shield cars from spinning head first into an area where crews may be exposed during a green flag pit stop.

