By Matt Weaver

Updated July 27, 2015 .

In winning the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon, Kyle Busch has officially flipped the script. Instead of having NASCAR pundits wonder if he can even make the Chase for the Championship, "Rowdy" appears poised to enter the playoffs as the top seed and favorite to win it all.

Everything you need to know about the 2015 Brickyard 400 can be found below.

How it Happened: Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun on Lap 147, setting up a series of cautions and green-white-checkers to decide the 22nd Sprint Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch capitalized, overtaking leader Kevin Harvick on the Lap 151 restart and held off the field during two more restarts on Lap 158 and 163 respectively.

He beat Joey Logano to the yard of bricks by 0.332 seconds, denying car owner Roger Penske his first Stock Car victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick, Martin Truex, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski completed the top-10.

continue reading below our video 10 Best Basketball Players of All Time

With his fourth victory in five races, Busch now ties Jimmie Johnson for the most wins in NASCAR this season but has done it in roughly half the starts.

What it Means: It’s all but a given that Busch will crack the top-30 and successfully earn a spot in the Chase for the Championship. After winning Indianapolis, Busch is now just 23 points out of 30th and his ticket to the playoffs.

For only the second time in his career, Busch has won a major -- something he stated earlier in the weekend he wanted to do ore often, having never won the Daytona 500, Coca Cola 600 or The Brickyard. Now he’s added the PPG Trophy to his 2008 Darlington victory.

With all the momentum in the world on his side, he very well could win Darlington next month and carry that all the way towards the Chase for the Championship ... all after missing 11 races for a broken leg and a broken foot.

New Package Fails to Excite: While the final series of cautions and restarts provided drama and passing, the long green flag runs were still tedious to watch, despite a new aerodynamic package designed to increase passing and track action.

Like the XFINITY Series race on Saturday afternoon, drivers simply stalled out in the dirty air of a leading car and really couldn’t suck up to a leading car like NASCAR believed they would. When the high downforce and high drag technical regulations were announced, NASCAR stated that a trailing car would have five MPH on the leading car.

That just didn’t happen because the car in back started to get light in the rear end and couldn’t carry any speed beside or around the leader. This package, which features a larger spoiler (and wicker bill) and a larger oil pan, will be used again next month at Michigan International Speedway so NASCAR may need to make tweaks before that event.

The only time cars could draft, according to Kurt Busch, was on the restart when a driver had two or three cars in front of him.

"I just didn’t like the way a car would drive loose behind other cars and tight in front of other cars," Busch said. "That’s opposite of normal. And it really seemed odd they way they raced. I wish there was more of a draft; but those only pop-up on restarts."

Logano said drivers had only three laps off a restart to make a pass and that was it.

"After that you kind of spread out and it's hard to make a pass," Logano said. "The draft on the straightaway, obviously, was larger for sure, but doesn't make up for what we lose in the corners so it's hard to make it happen somehow

"I think we can fine tune the package and maybe see something different but it seemed like Indy out there to me."

Chase Battle Intensifies: For all intents and purposes, you can now include Kyle Busch into the Chase Grid. He WILL join the list of winners that currently includes Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards.

By finishing 42nd on Sunday, Jeff Gordon took a considerable hit to his Chase hopes. Almirola holds the last spot that goes to a driver without a win but he will lose it as soon as Busch cracks the top-30.

Almirola trails Clint Bowyer by 30 points for what will be the final spot while Gordon has a 67 point advantage over Almirola. Next is Ryan Newman who has a 55 marker lead over Almirola. Kasey Kahne has a 50 point cushion.

There are five races remaining in the NASCAR regular season.

Results: