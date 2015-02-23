By Andy Marquis, About.com NASCAR correspondent

Joey Logano’s victory in Sunday’s Daytona 500 has made Ford an early favorite as the ‘blue oval’ has done something they have never done before.

Chevrolet has been the dominant manufacturer at Daytona and in NASCAR for the last two decades, winning the NASCAR Manufacturers’ Championship every single year dating back to 2003 and dominating in big races such as Daytona, Indianapolis and Charlotte.

Entering Sunday’s Daytona 500, Ford had only scored victories in the Daytona 500 three times in the last decade and a Ford driver has not won a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship since Kurt Busch won in 2004 driving for Jack Roush.

Joey Logano established himself as a championship favorite with the Daytona 500 victory, essentially securing a spot in NASCAR’s Chase for the Championship and, after a strong season last season, he appears poised to be the driver to break Ford’s championship drought. More importantly, his victory in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series’ 57th Daytona 500 capped off a weekend sweep.

Tyler Reddick led a 1-2 sweep for Brad Keselowski Racing in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, putting Ford in victory lane in that race for the first time since 2006 when Mark Martin won racing for Jack Roush. Entering the 2015 season, Ford drivers have won only one championship in the 20 year history of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series when Greg Biffle did it in 2000.

Saturday’s wild NASCAR XFINITY Series race saw Ryan Reed, driving a Ford for Jack Roush, rocket past Brad Keselowski on the last lap to score the victory – the first victory in the Alert Florida Today 300 for a Ford driver since 1995 when Chad Little won and the first Daytona victory for Ford in the NASCAR XFINITY Series since Mike Wallace’s surprise victory in the July race in 2004.

Ford Racing has a lot of reasons to be optimistic about 2015 and even more reasons to be now. The struggles of Roush-Fenway Racing in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series are easily offset by the success of Penske Racing and their young drivers. Penske Racing driver Joey Logano was a threat to win races every single week in 2014 and was a legitimate championship contender all season long, making it to the final four – finishing fourth in points.

Brad Keselowski is a proven champion who appears destined to win multiple championships in his NASCAR Sprint Cup Series career. Could this be the year Ford Racing establishes supremacy in NASCAR racing? They’re off to a strong start.

