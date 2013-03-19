By Steve McCormick

2013 Auto Club 400:

For most of 2012 Brad Keselowski was more famous for tweeting than for his driving. However there is little doubt that he changed all that with a strong Chase run that lead up to his 2012 Championship.

Now, just four races into the 2013 season Keselowski again finds himself on top of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings. Keselowski is the new definition of consistency and is off to a dominating start in 2013 with twice the number of top five finishes over any other Sprint Cup driver.

Tickets:

Speedway ticket office (800) 944-7223 or 1-800-PITSHOP

The Track:

California'a Auto Club Speedway is a fast and wide two mile "D" oval with 14 degrees of banking in the turns and 11 degrees in the front D. Due to the wide racing surface most races in California have very few cautions. As a result many Sprint Cup races at Auto Club Speedway in California have come down to fuel mileage battles.

Race Distance:

200 laps = 400 miles

The Big Picture:

Last week in Bristol Jimmie Johnson's late race tire troubles cost him the point lead. Brad Keselowski's fourth top five finish of the year gave him the lead as his incredible consistency is exactly what NASCAR is all about.

The 2013 NASCAR Sprint Cup Standings:

Storylines:

Brad Keselowski remains winless in 2013 coming into Auto Club Speedway this weekend. However, that doesn't mean that he is having anything less than a stellar season so far.

Keselowski is the only driver to post top five finishes in all four points races held so far in 2013. His incredible consistency has moved him into the point lead and ensured that he won't be overlooked during this season's Chase battle.

Keselowski will have to have a career best day in California if he is going to keep his streak alive. Brad's previous best Auto Club Speedway finish came last year when he managed an 18th place effort.

Media Coverage:

TV: Fox Sunday March 24th 2:30PM Eastern.

Radio: MRN and Sirius XM Channel 128

Actual Race: 3:00PM Eastern

Fast Last Year:

2012 Polesitter: Denny Hamlin

2012 Winner: Tony Stewart

Previously...:

The 2012 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway only saw one caution all day long but it signaled the end of the race. Kyle Busch dominated the first half of the race but Tony Stewart ran him down and raced his way past shortly before the halfway point. We remained green all the way to lap 123 when the rains came, caused the first caution, ended the race and handed the win to Tony Stewart.

Predictions:

Jimmie Johnson has been making himself at home at Auto Club Speedway for years. With four wins in the last eight races and an incredible 3.3 average finish over the last ten Auto Club Speedway events Johnson is the man to beat until someone proves otherwise. If you only get one pick for your fantasy team this is a good week to use Jimmie Johnson.

For my backup this week I have to go with Tony Stewart. Stewart won this race in 2012 and has had some fast cars this season. Auto Club Speedway demands horsepower and a smooth hand. Tony Stewart and his Stewart-Haas team have been providing great horsepower all year long and Stewart has proven that he knows how to win the Auto Club 400 twice in the past.